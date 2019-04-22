Follow the Bouncing... Gas Gauge?

Tulsa gas prices have fallen 6.4 cents per gallon in the past week, averaging $2.45/g today, according to GasBuddy's daily survey of 321 stations. Gas prices in Tulsa are 1.3 cents per gallon higher than a month ago, yet stand 4.2 cents per gallon higher than a year ago.

According to GasBuddy price reports, the cheapest station in Tulsa is priced at $2.35/g today while the most expensive is $2.87/g, a difference of 52.0 cents per gallon. The lowest price in the state today is $2.21/g while the highest is $2.99/g, a difference of 78.0 cents per gallon. The cheapest price in the entire country today stands at $2.10/g while the most expensive is $5.19/g, a difference of $3.09/g.

The national average price of gasoline is unchanged in the last week, averaging $2.84/g today. The national average is up 22.3 cents per gallon from a month ago, yet stands 8.7 cents per gallon higher than a year ago.