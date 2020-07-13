Following Child's COVID Death, Hofmeister Says Schools Won't Reopen Unless Oklahomans Wear Masks

By 1 hour ago
  • KWGS News File photo

Following the state's first known coronavirus-related death of a child, the head of the Oklahoma State Department of Education said Sunday that schools will not be able to reopen unless Oklahomans do their part to slow the spread of COVID-19. 

“Students need to learn. We want schools to reopen this fall, but for that to happen, it is critical that Oklahomans take decisive actions now to mitigate spread of the virus," said Joy Hofmeister, State Superintendent of Public Instruction, in a statement.

"Wearing a mask around other people is a small sacrifice for the sake of literally saving lives. We owe it to our children, teachers and staff for them to be able to go to school knowing that strong safeguards are in place for their safety and well-being.”

Hofmeister has previously said that a mandatory mask policy is a possibility for schools that do reopen.

Gov. Kevin Stitt said last week that he was strongly encouraging Hofmeister and the state's school district to return to in-person instruction. The Trump administration has threatened to limit or withhold funding to schools that remain online-only due to the pandemic.

Tags: 
Joy Hofmeister
COVID-19
COVID-19 (Coronavirus)

Oklahoma Passes 20,000 COVID-19 Cases, Reports First Death In 5-To-17 Age Group

By 20 hours ago
Oklahoma State Department of Health

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Oklahoma surpassed 20,000 confirmed cases of COVID-19 Sunday, with state health officials reporting 456 more cases and one additional death linked to the disease caused by the new coronavirus.

The new numbers brings the Oklahoma State Department of Health’s total counts since tracking of the outbreak began in March to 20,235 reported cases and 422 fatalities.

Stitt Says He Remains Opposed To Mask Mandate

By Jul 10, 2020

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Despite rising numbers of confirmed cases and hospitalizations due to COVID-19 infections in Oklahoma, Republican Gov. Kevin Stitt said Thursday he remains opposed to mandating that residents wear masks.

“I’m going to protect the freedoms in Oklahoma,” said Stitt, who rarely wears a mask in public, even when he’s around groups of people. “I’m not comfortable with mandating masks. It’s not something that I would do.”