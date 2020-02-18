Food on the Move Adds Second Stop for Monthly Events in Tulsa

A Tulsa non-profit is taking another step in its effort to bring fresh fruits and vegetables to areas previously without access to them.

With an event Tuesday at 5 p.m., Food on the Move will start making monthly stops at Chamberlain Park’s Jane A. Malone Community Center, offering produce and prepared foods on a pay-as-you-can basis.

"What we want to do and why we do it as a mobile initiative is we meet people where they are. We don’t expect them to come to us, and we continue to serve them the best way we can," said Food on the Move Executive Director Kevin Harper.

Food on the Move was founded by musician Taylor Hanson and community leaders. They will continue to host monthly pay-as-you-can events at the Tulsa Community College Northeast Campus, where they’ve served more than 53,000 guests since 2014.

Harper said the pay-as-you-can model will pay for bigger plans soon.

"You know, it’s more than putting a grocery store in a place. You need to create jobs, you need to have a grocery store, you need education. All these will be components of what we’re looking to do to really make a big splash and just really take our food back — and have an element where local farmers can do things as well," Harper said.