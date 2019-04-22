Former OKC Mayor, Gubernatorial Candidate Cornett Joins PR Firm

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Former Oklahoma City mayor and gubernatorial candidate Mick Cornett is joining a marketing and public relations firm.

The Oklahoman reports that Cornett will be working at Oklahoma City-based Jones PR in an executive counsel role and will specialize in business.

Cornett says he'll be offering business perspectives and advice in his new role. Jones PR President and CEO Brenda Barwick says Cornett brings years of marketing expertise to the company. Cornett and Barwick have known each other since they attended the University of Oklahoma.

Cornett served as mayor from 2004 to 2018 and is widely credited with helping bring the Oklahoma City Thunder NBA team to the city in 2008.

He ran for governor last year but lost to Gov. Kevin Stitt in a Republican Party primary runoff in August.