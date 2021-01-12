Former Oklahoma Coach Bob Stoops Inducted Into College Football Hall Of Fame

By 1 hour ago
  • University of Oklahoma Athletics

Heisman Trophy winner Carson Palmer and former Oklahoma coach Bob Stoops are among the 13 former players and coaches who make up the latest College Football Hall of Fame class.

The National Football Foundation announced the newly elected hall of famers Monday. This class will be inducted in December.

Joining Southern Cal’s Palmer and Stoops will be versatile running backs Darren Sproles of Kansas State and C.J. Spiller of Clemson; offensive tackles Harris Barton of North Carolina and Aaron Taylor of Notre Dame; defensive stars David Fulcher of Arizona State, Dan Morgan of Miami; Kenneth Sims of Texas; Andre Tippett of Iowa and Al Wilson of Tennessee. Former Eastern Illinois quarterback and current CBS NFL analyst Tony Romo was also selected for induction along with former Florida A&M coach Rudy Hubbard.

Palmer won the Heisman in 2002 for the Trojans and went on to be the first overall pick in the 2003 NFL draft by the Cincinnati Bengals.

Stoops coached Oklahoma from 1999-2016, leading the Sooners to their last national championship in 2000. Oklahoma went to two more BCS title games with Stoops and won 10 Big 12 championships.

He is the sixth Oklahoma coach to be inducted into the Atlanta-based Hall of Fame, including Bud Wilkinson and Barry Switzer.

Stoops and Tippett were teammates on the Iowa’s Big Ten championship team in 1981.

Tags: 
College Football
OU (University of Oklahoma)

Related Content

Big 12 Title Game Set for Dec. 19 with Tickets Going on Sale

By Nov 17, 2020

IRVING, Texas (AP) — The Big 12 plans to play its football championship game Dec. 19 after previously listing that Saturday and the preceding one as tentative dates.

The conference’s first public acknowledgment of a set date came Monday when it announced that a limited number of tickets will go on sale to the public Friday for the game at AT&T Stadium, the home of the NFL’s Dallas Cowboys.

TU up 1 Spot to No. 24 in AP Top 25 College Football Rankings

By Nov 23, 2020
Tulsa Football

One week after becoming ranked for the first time in 10 years, the Tulsa Golden Hurricane moved up a spot to No. 24 in the Associated Press Top 25.

TU knocked off Tulane at home Thursday night in a wild, overtime win that included their third-string quarterback throwing a 37-yard touchdown as time expired to tie things up and a 96-yard interception return for the winning score.

TU head coach Philip Montgomery said in a season affected by the coronavirus pandemic, the team can’t quite be as connected to the city as it would like to be.