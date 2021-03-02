Former Thunder Employee Charged In US Capitol Invasion

  • An Oklahoma Army National Guard Soldier defends the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 19, 2021, one day before the inauguration of President Joe Biden and less than two weeks after an insurrection incited by then-President Donald Trump.
    U.S. National Guard Sgt. Anthony Jones

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — A former employee of the Oklahoma City Thunder NBA team is facing federal charges for allegedly storming the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6.

Danielle Nicole Doyle, 37, is charged in a four-count criminal complaint with knowingly entering a restricted building, knowingly engaging in disorderly conduct in a restricted building and two counts of violent entry on Capitol grounds.

She was taken into custody by the U.S. Marshal’s office and made an initial appearance last week in federal court in Oklahoma City, court records show. A judge set her bond at $10,000.

The Thunder confirmed Doyle worked for the team as an account manager until December 2020.

One of Doyle’s attorneys, Irven Box, said the four counts are all misdemeanors.

“She’s not charged with damaging anything in the Capitol or causing harm to anyone,” Box said. “She’s a fabulous young lady passionate about politics.”

According to an FBI agent’s affidavit, two of Doyle’s former co-workers told investigators they recognized her in video footage from the Capitol invasion. In one surveillance video, Doyle can be seen climbing through a Capitol window, according to the affidavit.

Doyle’s charges were first reported by The Oklahoman newspaper.

Doyle is the second Oklahoman to be charged in the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol by supporters of then-President Donald Trump. Andrew Craig Ericson, 23, of Muskogee was charged in January.

capitol riots
insurrection

At Impeachment Trial, Inhofe And Lankford Vote To Acquit Trump For Insurrection He Incited

By & Feb 13, 2021
Sen. Jim Inhofe

Oklahoma Sens. James Lankford and Jim Inhofe, both Republicans, voted Saturday to acquit former Republican President Donald Trump at the close of his impeachment trial for the insurrection he incited at the U.S. Capitol on January 6th.

"I cannot support removing someone from office who is no longer in office. An impeachment trial after someone has left office is unconstitutional," Lankford tweeted.

Federal Judge Orders Release Of Muskogee Man Charged In Storming Of U.S. Capitol

By Jan 26, 2021
U.S. General Services Administration

MUSKOGEE, Okla. (AP) — A federal judge on Monday ordered a Muskogee man arrested for allegedly taking part in the storming of the U.S. Capitol this month to be released on $10,000 bond.

Ethics Watchdog Group Calls For Lankford's Recusal From Insurrection Investigation

By Feb 3, 2021
C-SPAN

An ethics watchdog group is calling on Sen. James Lankford (R-Okla.), vice chair of the Senate Ethics Committee, to recuse from any investigation into fellow senators for their roles in the Jan. 6th insurrection.