Former US Attorney Going Into Private Practice After Stepping Down

By 1 hour ago

Former U.S. Attorney for the Northern District of Oklahoma Trent Shores is joining law firm GableGotwals at the end of March.
Credit Courtesy

Former U.S. Attorney for the Northern District of Oklahoma Trent Shores has a new gig lined up.

After 18 years with the Department of Justice, Shores will go into private practice. He’s joining law firm GableGotwals as a shareholder March 29. In a news release, the firm noted Shores' experience in Indian law.

GableGotwals already has a former U.S. attorney and two former assistant U.S. attorneys on staff.

Meanwhile, a Shores deputy is taking over as acting U.S. Attorney for the northern district of Oklahoma. Clint Johnson supervised the criminal, civil and administrative divisions as first assistant U.S. attorney.

All U.S. attorneys in Oklahoma resigned after President Donald Trump's term ended, giving President Joe Biden the opportunity to appoint his own picks for the posts.

