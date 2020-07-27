Fort Sill Soldier Found Dead In Home: Statement

A soldier was found dead inside his home on Saturday, according to a press release from Fort Sill's Fires Center of Excellence. 

A Soldier attending a professional development course on Fort Sill was found unresponsive at his off-post residence on July 25. The cause of death is unknown and under investigation," the statement reads.

"In accordance with Department of Defense policy, the Soldier’s name will be withheld until 24-hours after the next of kin has been notified. No further information is available at this time," it concludes.

The US Army installation was recently the site of Oklahoma's first known pediatric coronavirus death, the 13-year-old daughter of a service member.

