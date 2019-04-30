We at KWGS are pleased to post a new episode in our monthly Found@TU podcast series, in which various University of Tulsa faculty members discuss their research in a clear, accessible, and engaging manner. Our guest this time around is Dr. Akhilesh Bajaj, the Chapman Professor of Computer Information Systems here at TU, who talks with us about his research on the advantages and disadvantages of customizing (rather than using off-the-shelf) information systems in an organization. He also outlines the recent history of office automation, explains what blockchains are, and describes how artificial intelligence is poised to (fairly soon!) transform the world.... You can access this free, on-demand podcast here.
Found@TU: A Conversation with Dr. Akhilesh Bajaj, Chapman Professor of Computer Information Systems
By Dr. Joli Jensen • 2 minutes ago