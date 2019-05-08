Fowl Could Turn Tulsa's Water Foul

The uptick in commercial chicken operations along the Oklahoma/Arkansas border could have a direct impact on Tulsa drinking water.

Up for reappointment, long time Tulsa Utility Authority member Jim Cameron told the city council today he fears additional processing facilities could be coming to the area. If that happens, it could eventually have a negative effect on Tulsa’s water. It is feared chicken litter could seep into the water supply from the giant chicken houses.

Most of Tulsa's water is piped in from Spavinaw Lake in eastern Oklahoma. Cameron urged the City Council to continue efforts to monitor the sudden proliferation of chicken operations.