"Framers: Human Advantage in an Age of Technology and Turmoil" (Encore)

  • Aired on Friday, August 6, 2021.
Our guest on ST is Viktor Mayer-Schönberger, a professor of internet governance and regulation at the Oxford Internet Institute at the University of Oxford. He's also a faculty affiliate of the Belfer Center of Science and International Affairs at Harvard. Mayer-Schönberger joins us to talk about "Framers: Human Advantage in an Age of Technology and Turmoil," a new book for which he's a co-author. This book argues that humankind's ability to "frame" things -- that is, our gift for making mental models that allow us to see patterns, predict how things will occur, and make sense of new situations -- is what will help us conquer a whole range of current-day problems...from pandemics to populism, AI to ISIS, and wealth inequity to climate change. As was noted of this book in Forbes: "[The authors] don't want to just point out how powerfully we are influenced by our perspectives and prejudices -- our frames. They want to show us that these frames are tools, and that we can optimise their use."

  

Digital Technology
Science and Technology
Occupational Technology
Artificial Intelligence (AI)
Employment
Future Economics
Computer Science

