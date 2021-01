8:31 a.m. newscast

Friday's top stories:

• Tulsa County is spreading faster than projected in Tulsa County. By the end of January, as many as 10% of the entire county's population could have been infected throughout the pandemic.

• Oklahoma's three U.S. Attorneys say they will prosecute any Oklahomans who traveled to Washington, D.C., with the intent to participate in the attack on the United States Capitol incited by President Trump that left five people dead.