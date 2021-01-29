Friday's News Update From KWGS

7:31 a.m. newscast

Friday's top stories:

• The Biden administration says it will begin publicly releasing weekly White House COVID-19 reports for every state, every week. The Trump White House shared the reports only with state leaders, and Gov. Kevin Stitt in December opted out of receiving and publishing them.

• Hospitalizations continue a downward trend in the state, but the state reported 35 more Oklahomans killed by COVID-19 on Thursday.

• The Oklahoma Health Care Authority says it will announce the for-profit companies selected to manage the state's expanded Medicaid program at 2:00 p.m. Friday.