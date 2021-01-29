Friday's News Update From KWGS

Friday's top stories:

• The Biden administration says it will begin publicly releasing weekly White House COVID-19 reports for every state, every week. The Trump White House shared the reports only with state leaders, and Gov. Kevin Stitt in December opted out of receiving and publishing them.

• Hospitalizations continue a downward trend in the state, but the state reported 35 more Oklahomans killed by COVID-19 on Thursday.

• The Oklahoma Health Care Authority says it will announce the for-profit companies selected to manage the state's expanded Medicaid program at 2:00 p.m. Friday.

Biden White House To Circumvent Governors, Publicly Release Weekly State COVID Reports

The Biden White House announced Wednesday it will publicly release weekly, state-level COVID-19 reports previously kept from view of anyone but state officials. 

“We are now sharing previously hidden weekly COVID-19 state profile reports with the public,” Dr. Cyrus Shahpar, the new White House COVID-19 data director, wrote on Twitter

COVID Hospitalizations Fall Below 1,400, But 35 More Oklahomans Reported Dead

The Oklahoma State Department of Health reported on Thursday 2,320 new cases of COVID-19, bringing the state's total to 381,430.

Tulsa County had 442 of Thursday's cases. Its total now stands at 62,739, second to Oklahoma County's 73,876.

The state's seven-day average of new cases, which shows the trend in infections, fell from 2,679 to 2,626. The average has stayed below 3,000 for 10 days. The record of 4,256 was set Jan. 13. Oct. 5 was the last time the seven-day average was below 1,000.

State Chooses For-Profit Companies To Manage Expanded Medicaid Program

The state of Oklahoma has chosen the companies that will manage the state's expanded Medicaid program.

"The Secretary of Health and Mental Health and Oklahoma Health Care Authority CEO, Kevin Corbett, will announce the selected managed care organizations who will assist OHCA in implementing a comprehensive managed care delivery system for certain SoonerCare members," the state said in a Thursday press release. "The managed care program will be known as SoonerSelect."