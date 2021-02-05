Friday's News Update From KWGS

Tulsa County could be the site of a new mass vaccination site for individuals to receive the COVID-19 vaccine, according to local, state and federal officials.
"Tulsa County will soon be the site of a mega POD [point of distribution], in partnership with state and federal officials, which will further increase access to vaccine," Tulsa Health Department Executive Director Dr. Bruce Dart said at a Thursday press briefing held virtually. "That POD will have a goal of at least 6,000 vaccines administered per day."