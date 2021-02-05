Friday's News Update From KWGS

By 1 hour ago

Friday's top stories:

• Oklahoma has opted in to a Biden administration program that will send additional COVID-19 vaccines directly to retail pharmacies.

• Officials say Tulsa County could soon be the site of a mass vaccination site stood up by FEMA.

Related Content

Some Oklahoma Pharmacies To Get Doses Of COVID Vaccine Starting Next Week

By 14 hours ago
Pool photo by Mike Simons / Tulsa World

Starting next week, Oklahomans currently eligible to receive a COVID-19 vaccine will have another option for finding a shot.

The state is participating in a Biden administration program shipping doses directly to pharmacies. Oklahoma expects around 11,500 doses to start.

Those will go to 73 sites at first, with Walmart and smaller stores in the Community Pharmacy Enhanced Services Network currently signed up as partners.

Health Officials Say FEMA Mass Vaccination Site Could Be Coming To Tulsa County

By 16 hours ago
Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA)

Tulsa County could be the site of a new mass vaccination site for individuals to receive the COVID-19 vaccine, according to local, state and federal officials.

"Tulsa County will soon be the site of a mega POD [point of distribution], in partnership with state and federal officials, which will further increase access to vaccine," Tulsa Health Department Executive Director Dr. Bruce Dart said at a Thursday press briefing held virtually. "That POD will have a goal of at least 6,000 vaccines administered per day."