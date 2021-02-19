Friday's News Update From KWGS

Friday's top stories:

• The Oklahoma State Department of Health said winter weather has delayed federal shipments of COVID-19 vaccine doses, but they remain on track for when eligibility opens up to roughly 1,000,000 more Oklahomans on Monday.

• Water woes continue for Tulsans as crews work 24/7 to restore broken water mains. Water is available to residents who bring their own container to River Spirit Expo (21st and Pittsburg, enter behind the Golden Driller) or any Tulsa Fire Department station.

