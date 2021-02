6:31 a.m. newscast

Friday's top stories:

• The state health department says more than half of all senior citizens in Oklahoma have received at least one dose of COVID-19 vaccine.

• Oklahoma House Republicans passed a bill Thursday that would allow the state legislature to declare federal orders, actions and rules unconstitutional.

• The City of Tulsa has secured federal aid for homeowners whose plumbing was damaged by this month's extreme cold.