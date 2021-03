6:31 a.m. newscast

Friday's top stories:

• OU Health held a remembrance ceremony Thursday night for the 7,644 Oklahomans reported killed by the COVID-19 pandemic in the year since the first confirmed death was reported on March 18, 2020.

• Cherokee Nation held its own remembrance ceremony in Tahlequah at the same time. Merle Dry, 55, of Tulsa, was both the first Oklahoman and first Cherokee citizen known to have been killed by the virus. 106 Cherokees are known to have died since.