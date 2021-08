6:31 a.m. newscast

Friday's top stories:

• Tulsa Mayor G.T. Bynum and Tulsa Health Department Director Dr. Bruce Dart say all Tulsans should follow CDC guidance and wear masks indoors regardless of vaccination status due to the current COVID-19 surge, but neither will say whether or not they support a mandatory mask ordinance working its way through the city council.

• The state health department says it's keeping an eye on hospital capacity as health care systems say they're being pushed to the brink.