Funeral Services Held for TPD Sgt. Craig Johnson

Tulsa Police Department Sgt. Craig Johnson was laid to rest on Thursday.

After a service at Victory Church, a procession carried the 15-year veteran's body to the grave site at Floral Haven.

The service and burial were closed to reporters at the request of his family, which includes a wife and two children.

Johnson died June 30 after being shot multiple times during a June 29 traffic stop for what police say were expired tags. He had arrived at the scene to offer backup to rookie officer Aurash Zarkeshan, who was also shot multiple times.

Zarkeshan remains hospitalized but is communicating with his family and strong enough to stand.

The alleged shooter, David Ware, is being held without bond for first-degree murder and other charges.