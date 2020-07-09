Funeral Services Held for TPD Sgt. Craig Johnson

By 3 hours ago

Services for TPD Sgt. Craig Johnson were held Thursday at Victory Church in Tulsa.
Credit Tulsa Police

Tulsa Police Department Sgt. Craig Johnson was laid to rest on Thursday.

After a service at Victory Church, a procession carried the 15-year veteran's body to the grave site at Floral Haven.

The service and burial were closed to reporters at the request of his family, which includes a wife and two children.

Johnson died June 30 after being shot multiple times during a June 29 traffic stop for what police say were expired tags. He had arrived at the scene to offer backup to rookie officer Aurash Zarkeshan, who was also shot multiple times.

Zarkeshan remains hospitalized but is communicating with his family and strong enough to stand.

The alleged shooter, David Ware, is being held without bond for first-degree murder and other charges.

Tulsa Police

Records: Man Accused Of Killing Tulsa Officer Threatened Him

By 18 hours ago
Chris Polansky / KWGS News

TULSA, Okla. (AP) — A man suspected of killing a Tulsa police officer had threatened to kill the officer during the man’s run-in with local police years prior, according to police records.

David Anthony Ware, 32, is being held in the Tulsa County jail on multiple charges in connection to the fatal shooting of Tulsa Police Sgt. Craig Johnson, 45, in June and the shooting of Officer Aurash Zarkeshan, 26.

Alleged Accomplice in TPD Officers' Shooting Reportedly Tried to Hang Himself in Jail

By Jul 8, 2020

A man in jail for allegedly driving another man from the scene of the shooting of two Tulsa Police officers attempted to hang himself.

Tulsa County jail staff found Matthew Hall unresponsive on the floor of his cell early Tuesday evening with a sheet tied around his neck.

Medical staff were able to resuscitate him.

Hall is accused of driving David Ware away from 21st Street and 89th East Avenue on June 29, when Ware allegedly shot TPD Sgt. Craig Johnson and Officer Aurash Zarkeshan during a traffic stop for expired tags.

TPD Says Officer Critically Injured in Shooting is Recovering Ahead of Doctors' Expectations

By Jul 7, 2020
Tulsa Police

A Tulsa police officer seriously injured in a June 29 shooting continues to improve.

The Tulsa Police Department said Tuesday afternoon Officer Aurash Zarkeshan is now breathing on his own, able to communicate with his family and is strong enough to stand.

Zarkeshan and Sgt. Craig Johnson were both shot multiple times and in the head during a traffic stop. Johnson died the next day.

The accused shooter, David Ware, is being held without bond on charges of first-degree murder and shooting with intent to kill.