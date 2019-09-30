Gas Prices Drop in Tulsa Despite Mid-East Tension

Tulsa gas prices have fallen 6.0 cents per gallon in the past week, averaging $2.20/g today, according to GasBuddy's daily survey of 321 stations. Gas prices in Tulsa are 0.3 cents per gallon higher than a month ago, yet stand 45.1 cents per gallon lower than a year ago.

According to GasBuddy price reports, the cheapest station in Tulsa is priced at $2.11/g today while the most expensive is $2.79/g, a difference of 68.0 cents per gallon. The lowest price in the state today is $2.09/g while the highest is $2.89/g, a difference of 80.0 cents per gallon. The cheapest price in the entire country today stands at $1.89/g while the most expensive is $6.24/g, a difference of $4.35/g.

The national average price of gasoline has fallen 1.9 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $2.64/g today. The national average is up 7.0 cents per gallon from a month ago, yet stands 22.4 cents per gallon lower than a year ago.