Gasoline Prices Continue Downward Trend

Gasoline prices in Tulsa have fallen 4.6 cents per gallon in the past week, averaging $1.91/g yesterday, according to GasBuddy's daily survey of 321 stations in Tulsa. This compares with the national average that has fallen 2.7 cents per gallon versus last week to $2.41/g, according to GasBuddy.

Including the change locally during the past week, prices yesterday were 14.7 cents per gallon lower than a year ago and are 32.8 cents per gallon lower than a month ago. The national average has dropped 28.0 cents per gallon during the last month and stands 3.8 cents per gallon lower than a year ago.