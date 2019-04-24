Related Program: 
Getting to Know the Harmony Project: Its History, Its Development, and Its Tulsa Chapter

  • Aired on Tuesday, April 23rd.
On this edition of ST, we learn about the nonprofit Harmony Project, a long-running (and highly successful) music-based mentoring program that provides academic tutoring, instruments, and music lessons to at-risk students (in grades K through 12) nationwide. The program was begun in 2001 in Los Angeles -- as a "public-health intervention" -- by Dr. Margaret Martin, who is our guest today. There are by now several different Harmony Project Affiliates -- in New Orleans, Kansas City, East St. Louis, San Francisco, and elsewhere, all of them aiming to grow the organization's "Mentoring Through Music" model all over the U.S. -- including one here in Tulsa, which is now celebrating its fifth anniversary. Indeed, Harmony Project Tulsa will mark this special anniversary with a free-to-the-public concert happening tonight (Tuesday the 23rd) at the Lorton Performance Center on the University of Tulsa campus. It begins at 6pm.

"Everybody repeat after me," he says. "Wade in the water." Kids sing back, "Wade in the water."