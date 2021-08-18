"The Ghost Variations: One Hundred Stories" (Encore)

Ghosts, ghouls, shades from the past ... in this episode of Radiolab, real-life people try to pin down, and make peace with, mysterious figures that haunt them, prod them, and fade out of existence. One man finds a way to put the beatdown on his personal bogey man, a dead monk spurs a king to build a perfect prayer machine, an unknown face launches a thousand dummies (actually, a whole lot more than that), and a skeptic goes on a one-way to journey to find out whether spirits exist.

RadioLab airs Fridays at 8 pm and Sundays at 6 pm on Public Radio 89.5-1