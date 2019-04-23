Gilcrease Elementary to Merge With Bunch ECDC

The Tulsa School Board votes to make changes in north Tulsa. The board voted last night to close the Gilcrease Elementary School. It will not be going far. It will move next door to what is now the Bunch Early Childhood Development Center.

Residents and some of the Gilcrease faculty spoke out against the change at last night’s meeting. The school board sees the move as a cost-saving measure.

Gilcrease was built in the late 1960s as a Junior High. The Bunch facility was once known as the Sam Houston Elementary School.

The changes will become effective at the start of the new school year in August.