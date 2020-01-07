Gist Presents School Closure Recommendations to Tulsa Public Schools Board

Superintendent Deborah Gist presented Monday night to the Tulsa Public Schools Board of Education her recommendations to close four elementary schools as the district works to close a $20 million budget shortfall.

Gist proposes closing Wright, Grimes and Jones elementary schools and consolidating Mark Twain Elementary School into Wayman Tisdale. Those measures would save the district an estimated $2 million to $3 million a year.

The TPS board discussed the recommendations during the more than four-hour meeting and took comments from several of the dozens of people in attendance, but board members will not vote on Gist's recommendations until at least their next meeting.

The rest of the budget shortfall will be made up largely by district office changes.