President Trump is continuing federal funding for passenger rail service across Kansas. That Amtrak line has rail enthusiasts in Tulsa hopeful.

Former City Councilor Rick Westcott says the Kansas route makes ‘spur service’ to-and-from Tulsa more likely.

He says studies have shown passenger rail service would mean millions of dollars to Tulsa in economic development. He says it will take Tulsa city-and-civic leaders to land the service