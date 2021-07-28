Related Program: 
"Goldenrod: Poems"

Our guest is the Ohio-based, award-winning writer and poet Maggie Smith, whose latest book of poems has recently been released. It's called "Goldenrod." It's the first book to appear from Smith since her bestselling memoir, "Keep Moving: Notes on Loss, Creativity, and Change." Like the best of Smith's earlier verse, the poems in "Goldenrod" look carefully and engagingly at the experiences of daily life -- both the mundane and the magical -- in order to affirm, celebrate, lament, and/or investigate the human experience. Per a starred review in Publishers Weekly: "This empathetic, wise, and honest collection is brimming with poems full of heart and feeling."

Poetry
American Literature
Writers on Writing
Creativity
Motherhood
Parenting
Nature Writing
Literacy and Reading

