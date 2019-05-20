GoldLink Turns Up As A Hologram For 'Zulu Screams' Video

GoldLink is riding a well-deserved tide of goodwill ever since his 2017 studio debut At What Cost, a record that birthed "Crew" and resulted in his first Grammy nomination.

"Zulu Screams" is the latest glimpse of new material from the rapper since January's "Got Muscle." It's a low-key, welcome return for the rapper's nimble flow, setting his sights outside of his hometown's go-go music. His voice snakes around P2J's delightful production infused with sped-up highlife guitar, assisted by the similarly agile DMV singer-songwriter Bibi Bourelly and Brit-Nigerian singer Maleek Berry.

Directed by Meji Alabi, the visual for "Zulu Screams" finds GoldLink as a maestro of a particularly rowdy warehouse function — neon strobelights, a game of craps, and a lot of athletic dance moves on display. The only catch? GoldLink, in these modern times, is a hologram.

