Gonzaga Bounces OU From NCAA Tournament

By 35 minutes ago

OU senior guard Alondes Williams dribbles against Gonzaga freshman guard Jalen Suggs.
Credit OU men's basketball

Oklahoma is down to one team in the NCAA men’s basketball tournament: Oral Roberts University.

OU fell to undefeated Gonzaga 87-71 on Monday afternoon, less than 24 hours after Oregon State upset OSU. The Sooners jumped out to an early 12-4 lead, but the Bulldogs took the lead for good with seven minutes left in the first half.

According to ESPN, OU is the 25th team in a row Gonzaga has beaten by double digits.

The No. 15 ORU Golden Eagles have pulled off back-to-back, 3-point wins over No. 2 Ohio State and No. 7 Florida. They take on No. 3 Arkansas in the Sweet Sixteen on Saturday night.

Tags: 
College Sports
Basketball
OU (University of Oklahoma)
OSU
Oral Roberts University

March Madness: Oral Roberts, OU Continue On; OSU Knocked Out

By 12 hours ago
University of Oklahoma Men's Basketball

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Dunk City, say hello to Max Abmas and soaring Oral Roberts. 

The fraternity of No. 15 seeds to reach the second week of the NCAA Tournament has its second member. 

“It’s really just mind blowing,” forward Kevin Obanor said. “We’re grateful. Just happy that we got the win.”

ORU Upsets Ohio State In 1st Round Of NCAA Tournament

By Mar 19, 2021
ORU men's basketball

Junior forward Kevin Obanor recorded a double-double Friday as the No. 15 Oral Roberts Golden Eagles knocked off the No. 2 Ohio State Buckeyes in overtime, 75–72.

Obanor scored 30 points and grabbed 11 rebounds in ORU’s first NCAA tournament win since 1974. With ORU trailing 64–62 with 15 seconds left in the second half, Obanor hit two free throws to tie the game.

Ohio State junior guard Duane Washington Jr. missed the game-winning jumper with three seconds left in regulation.

