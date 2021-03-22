Gonzaga Bounces OU From NCAA Tournament

Oklahoma is down to one team in the NCAA men’s basketball tournament: Oral Roberts University.

OU fell to undefeated Gonzaga 87-71 on Monday afternoon, less than 24 hours after Oregon State upset OSU. The Sooners jumped out to an early 12-4 lead, but the Bulldogs took the lead for good with seven minutes left in the first half.

According to ESPN, OU is the 25th team in a row Gonzaga has beaten by double digits.

The No. 15 ORU Golden Eagles have pulled off back-to-back, 3-point wins over No. 2 Ohio State and No. 7 Florida. They take on No. 3 Arkansas in the Sweet Sixteen on Saturday night.