"That Good Night: Life and Medicine in the Eleventh Hour"

On this edition of ST Medical Monday, we welcome Dr. Sunita Puri, who tells us about her "visceral and lyrical" (The Atlantic) new memoir, a book that delves thoughtfully and artfully into medicine and spirituality. "That Good Night: Life and Medicine in the Eleventh Hour" finds Puri telling her own story, as the ambitious American-born daughter of immigrants, as well as the story of her parents: what they did for her, gave to her, and shared with her. Indeed, while growing up, Puri witnessed the tension between medicine's impulse to preserve life at all costs and a more spiritual and accepting embrace of life's temporality. And it was this paradox, this ongoing tension, that eventually drew Puri, as we learn today, to palliative medicine.

