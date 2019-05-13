On this edition of ST Medical Monday, we welcome Dr. Sunita Puri, who tells us about her "visceral and lyrical" (The Atlantic) new memoir, a book that delves thoughtfully and artfully into medicine and spirituality. "That Good Night: Life and Medicine in the Eleventh Hour" finds Puri telling her own story, as the ambitious American-born daughter of immigrants, as well as the story of her parents: what they did for her, gave to her, and shared with her. Indeed, while growing up, Puri witnessed the tension between medicine's impulse to preserve life at all costs and a more spiritual and accepting embrace of life's temporality. And it was this paradox, this ongoing tension, that eventually drew Puri, as we learn today, to palliative medicine.