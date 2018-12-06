Governor Declares Emergency Ahead of the Storm

Governor Fallin today declared a state of emergency for all 77 Oklahoma counties due to severe winter weather predicted for the state.

Winter storms, snow, ice, and freezing rain are expected to impact different parts of the state through the weekend. Because the weather event may include dangerous road conditions and power outages, this state of emergency is being issued in advance of the storm to allow emergency management and other partners to preposition resources.

Fallin’s disaster emergency order allows state agencies to make emergency purchases related to disaster relief and preparedness. It is also a first step toward seeking federal assistance should it be necessary.

Additionally, the executive order waives licensing requirements for vehicles bringing in materials and supplies used for storm relief. Eligible materials are those that provide direct assistance for the immediate restoration of essential services, such as power, sewer, water, and telecommunications. Essential supplies include food and fuel.