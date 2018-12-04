Governor Declares Emergency Following Tornadoes

Gov. Mary Fallin has declared a state of emergency for 12 eastern Oklahoma counties where damage was reported over the weekend from severe storms, tornadoes and straight-line winds.

Fallin issued the declaration Monday after severe storms rumbled through the region on Friday, damaging houses and other structures. Counties included in the governor's declaration are: Adair, Cherokee, Delaware, Haskell, Johnston, Latimer, Le Flore, Muskogee, Pittsburg, Pushmataha, Sequoyah, and Tulsa.

The governor's executive order authorizes state agencies to make emergency purchases and acquisitions needed to expedite the delivery of resources to counties and local cities and towns. The declaration also marks a first step toward seeking federal disaster assistance.

The executive order will remain in effect for 30 days and could be amended to include additional counties if needed.