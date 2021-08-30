GRDA Crew Assists In Hurricane Ida Recovery

Some Grand River Dam Authority employees went to Lafayette, Louisiana on Saturday to help with Hurricane Ida recovery efforts.

Justin Alberty is a spokesperson for GRDA. He said a line crew, some vegetation management personnel, a few GRDA police officers trained in water recovery, and one mechanic went to Lafayette early Saturday.

The employees weathered the storm in Lafayette over the weekend, but today are traveling to a new location.

“We found out the storm didn’t do as much damage in Lafayette as they thought it might, so those guys I’ve learned this morning are being re-routed. They’re going to go work near Houma,” said Alberty.

As of this morning, the GRDA employees were waiting to get assignments from Louisiana teams.

“Once the damage is assessed, they will hand out the assignments to the crews that are there to help. Our guys are waiting to get their assignments from Louisiana teams familiar with the systems,” said Alberty.

So far there’s been only one death attributed to Hurricane Ida that’s now a tropical depression heading for Tennessee and Virginia. Most of the state of Louisiana doesn’t have power.