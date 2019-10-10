Green Country is in Today's Storm Outlook Bull's Eye

A strong cold front will sweep into the area this afternoon, with thunderstorms developing along the boundary. Severe thunderstorms will initially be possible across northeast Oklahoma after 12 to 1 pm with the threat shifting into southeast Oklahoma and northwest Arkansas by late afternoon. There will be a limited tornado threat with any discrete storms that can develop, although the main threat will be from damaging winds and large hail as storms become more linear along the cold front. Locally heavy rainfall will be a concern as well, with 1 to 3 inches of rainfall possible across portions of southeast Oklahoma. Gusty northwest winds and cooler temperatures will develop behind the frontal passage. Much cooler weather is expected on Friday along with breezy winds. Winds will diminish by Friday night, with lows Saturday morning falling into the 30s areawide. Some locations may even drop below freezing on Saturday morning, especially across far northeast Oklahoma and far northwest Arkansas.