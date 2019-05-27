Greenwaste Disposal Instructions

The City of Tulsa Greenwaste Facility located at 2100 North 145th E. Ave., is a free greenwaste removal option for Tulsa and Broken Arrow residents and available year-round. Customers outside of Tulsa and Broken Arrow can pay $0.55 per cubic yard at the gate to drop-off greenwaste.

The Greenwaste site will be open until 8 p.m. this evening and will open tomorrow from 7 a.m. – 8 p.m. A current driver's license or a recent City of Tulsa or Broken Arrow utility bill with a Tulsa or Broken Arrow address is required to use the site.

In the past week, two tornadoes have impacted the Tulsa community. Following the May 21 tornado, City crews have been in north Tulsa removing trees and debris out of roadways and placed six dumpsters in the neighborhoods for residents to remove storm debris.

The same option will be offered to south Tulsa residents that were impacted by the tornado this morning. The locations of the dumpsters for the May 26 tornado are: