Groups Fighting Hunger in Oklahoma Meet With Lawmakers on Anti-Hunger Day

Groups dedicated to putting an end to hunger problems in Oklahoma gathered in the state capitol on Tuesday to meet with legislators and citizens alike.

Hunger Free Oklahoma Executive Director Chris Bernard said their goal on Anti-Hunger day was to call attention to the problem and gather volunteers from the community.

"We're here to educate legislators and decision makers and advocate for policies that make sure every Oklahoman has enough food to eat every day," Bernard said.

The Community Food Bank of Eastern Oklahoma and the Regional Food Bank of Oklahoma had representatives at the capitol. Bernard said partnerships between organizations are the key to progress.

"What we're really starting to see is a much more collaborative approach, everyone recogizing that it takes all of us working together to address the issue," Bernard said.

One of the organizations' policy requests was to make the Earned Income Tax Credit refundable again, giving a little more money to the one in six Oklahomans who are struggling with hunger.

"If we can get people on a path of more self-sustainability, then we don't have to rely on private institutions, charity work and the government to fill in those gaps," said Greg Raskin with the Community Food Bank of Eastern Oklahoma.

Lawmakers cut the EITC in 2016 so families no longer get money back if the credit is more than what they owe in income taxes. Oklahoma Policy Institute estimated that cost the average household claiming the credit $121.