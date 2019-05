The damage is substantial in the Pittsburg County town of Haileyville. A tornado sliced through the town late last night. Emergency responders say the late night twister was a ¼ mile wide as it moved through the town.

Officials say 22 homes were destroyed and another 15 sustained some sort of damage. 3 businesses in the town on 800 were destroyed, including the McCullar’s Body Shop.

A 66-year-old woman was injured in the tornado and taken to a McAlester hospital for treatment.