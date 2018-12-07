Related Program: 
Handel's Messiah at Saint John's Church

By 1 hour ago
  Aired on Thursday, December 6th.
    Aired on Thursday, December 6th.

On this edition of StudioTulsa, we're discussing a special presentation of George Frideric Handel's Messiah. The beloved Baroque-era masterwork -- a timeless holiday favorite -- will be presented this coming Saturday and Sunday, the 8th and 9th, at Saint John's Church in Tulsa (at 4200 South Atlanta Place). Our guests are the special visiting conductor for this concert, Timothy Brown, and the organist and choirmaster at Saint John's, Joseph Arndt. Both Brown (who is the retired Director of Music at Clare College in Cambridge, England) and Arndt (who has been with Saint John's for 3.5 years) speak about how this concert will be, per the Saint John's website, "a performance that is historically minded, using period instruments, smaller forces, and bright tempos."

