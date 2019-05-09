Have Gas Prices Peaked?

With the national average price of gasoline seeing its largest seasonal
rise since 2011, motorists are probably ready for a well-deserved break when it comes to rising
gas prices. GasBuddy, the only smartphone app connecting drivers with their Perfect Pit Stop,
today predicts that relief is likely just days away from beginning in some areas of the country while
others may lag behind, but that most areas will see lower prices ushered in by Memorial Day.
“It’s been a rough spring at the pump with prices advancing at a maddening pace and multi-year
highs happening in more places than I can count on two hands,” said Patrick DeHaan, head of
petroleum analysis at GasBuddy. “We’re cautiously optimistic now that the worst is behind us and
relief is on the horizon for nearly every area in the country. Motorists shouldn’t get too impatient-
this won’t happen overnight- but as stations begin to fill their tanks with slightly cheaper gasoline,
they’ll begin to pass the savings on, just in time for Memorial Day and beyond.”