Headaches Start Monday on I-44 in Tulsa

As part of an improvement project at the I-44/Arkansas River bridge, the following closures are in place until further notice unless otherwise noted. Significant delays can be expected, especially during peak travel times.

East and westbound I-44 will narrow to one lane in each direction at the Arkansas River bridge from 7 p.m. Monday to 6 a.m. Tuesday and nightly through Wednesday. The corridor will be narrowed to two lanes in each direction outside of those times.

The eastbound I-44 on-ramp from Elwood Ave. will be closed from 7 p.m. Monday until further notice.

The westbound I-44 on-ramp from Peoria Ave./Riverside Dr. will be closed from 7 p.m. Monday until further notice. Use the on-ramp at Lewis Ave. for access to westbound I-44 during this time.