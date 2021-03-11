Health Care Groups Launch PSA Campaign Asking Oklahomans To 'Do Their Part' By Getting Vaccinated

A coalition of state health care groups and organizations on Wednesday launched a new public service messaging campaign to encourage Oklahomans to receive the COVID-19 vaccine as soon as it's made available to them.

"Doctors have done their part -- it's time to do ours," a narrator says in the 60-second ad from the Oklahoma Alliance for Healthy Families, which will be appearing on broadcast and digital platforms. The campaign is titled "United for Good – Vax For Good."

“Our message is clear: vaccines save lives,” OAHF executive director Jacqueline McDaniel said in a statement. “They are the safest, fastest way to fully open our homes and our businesses. We are united for good, and we’re asking our fellow Oklahomans to be vaccinated for good, too.”

“The pandemic has shown us what a world without vaccines looks like,” McDaniel said. “For almost a year, life slowed to a crawl as doctors and scientists raced to find vaccinations to prevent the spread of COVID-19. Vaccines are here. Hope is here. Scientists and doctors have done their part, and it’s time to do ours. The medical community is united around vaccines, and we hope our fellow Oklahomans will step up, and receive a vaccination as soon as they are able.”

The campaign is being funded by OAHF, the Chickasaw Nation, the Oklahoma City-County Health Department, the Oklahoma State Medical Association, INTEGRIS Health, Mercy, OU Health and SSM Health St. Anthony.

“Oklahoma physicians, nurses and health care staff have responded with remarkable dedication to serve the community during the pandemic," said Dr. Kersey Winfree, chief medical officer for SSM Health Oklahoma. "Now we actively embrace the hope we have been wanting for the past 12 months—the availability of the vaccine and the process of ensuring everyone has an opportunity to receive it. Together, we will win the fight against Covid-19.”

This vaccine literally saves lives while allowing us to return to the things we’ve missed so much this past year, such as family gatherings, social events and church. It helps teachers return to classrooms and kids return to traditional school days. And can keep your loved ones safe from the spread of coronavirus," said OSMA President Dr. George Monks.