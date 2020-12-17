Health Department Says Area Vaccination Efforts 'Ramping Up'

  • Drive-through COVID-19 vaccinations on the first day of administration of vaccines to health care workers in Tulsa County on Dec. 15.
    Tulsa Health Department

The Tulsa Health Department said during a virtual press conference Thursday morning that efforts to get nearly 14,000 "tier one" frontline health care workers vaccinated against COVID-19 are picking up steam.

"Based on the preliminary numbers that I've received, between the two of us we've administered at least 800 doses in Tulsa County as of yesterday (Wednesday)," said Alicia Etgen, manager of emergency preparedness and response at THD, referring to the department and Saint Francis Health System, the other entity involved in initial vaccine distribution.

"Both of us are ramping up today to hopefully continue to do more," Etgen said. "So we are moving forward and it's exciting."

Etgen said demand has exceeded expectations.

"We didn't think that the hospitals would be using all of their allotted vaccine," Etgen said, but "every single one of them has a list of names equal to or greater than the number of vaccines they've been allocated. So we've had a very robust response from the health care workers in Tulsa."

THD Director Dr. Bruce Dart said the response from providers has been positive and is increasing still.

"It's been great to see the interest in this. I think we're getting more and more not only health care workers but the public interested in taking this vaccine as well," Dart said.

Etgen said she's hopeful Moderna's vaccine, currently under federal review, could soon be approved and arrive in Tulsa as soon as next week. 

"We do not know how many doses would be allotted to us in that, but we're hopeful that it would give us more than what we have now, which is all we can ask for at this point," she said.

Kelly VanBuskirk, THD's COVID-19 incident commander, said it's important Tulsans continue to adhere to public health guidelines, as the arrival of the vaccine is only the first step toward ending the pandemic.

"We're so close. We always talk about how this is not a sprint, it's a marathon. We're on that last leg of the marathon, but the last leg of the marathon is the toughest part of the marathon," VanBuskirk said.

Tags: 
COVID-19
COVID-19 (Coronavirus)
Vaccines

Related Content

Public Health Officials Stress Vaccines Not Immediate Cure-All, Prevention Efforts Still Crucial

Tulsa Health Department

While the arrival of COVID-19 vaccines in Oklahoma is being universally celebrated by public health officials, health care workers and medical leaders, they are stressing that the immunizations won't have immediate impact on infection levels and vigilance is still necessary to prevent unnecessary transmission of the virus.

"It is here to stay, regardless of our vaccination process," said Dr. Jennifer Clark of the OSU Center for Health Sciences' Project ECHO faculty team. "Masking is going to be with us for probably the next year to two years until we get appropriately immunized."

Medical Leaders Say Vaccine Confidence Increasing Among Oklahoma Health Care Workers

By Dec 15, 2020
Pool photo by Mike Simons / Tulsa World

As more and more Oklahoma health care workers receive the first doses of COVID-19 vaccines in the state this week, medical leaders say providers' confidence in their safety is increasing.

LaWanna Halstead, vice president for quality and clinical initiatives at the Oklahoma Hospital Association, said on a weekly Zoom press conference organized by the Healthier Oklahoma Coalition on Tuesday that somewhere between 30% and 45% of eligible hospital staff are currently scheduling their shots, up from around 24% who said they'd be eager to receive the vaccine six or eight weeks ago.

'I Feel Like a Pioneer' — Tulsa Health Department Gives 1st Doses of COVID Vaccine

By Dec 15, 2020
Mike Simons / Tulsa World

The COVID-19 vaccine has arrived in Tulsa.

In a drive-thru setup, the Tulsa Health Department on Tuesday started vaccinating local health care workers caring for COVID patients, the top priority group.

Dr. Jeffrey Goodloe received the very first dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine given in Tulsa County. The Hillcrest physician and EMSA chief medical officer said he’s managed to stay well so far, thanks to diligence and personal protective equipment.