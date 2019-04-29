Health, Political Realities Pushing Oklahoma Republicans on Medicaid

Oklahoma Republican lawmakers say they’re coming up with a plan that might expand Medicaid in the state.

Senate President Pro Tem Greg Treat said the proposal they're working on is similar to one offered by a Republican five years ago, which Republicans summarily rejected.

So, what’s changed?

"There was Republican control of the U.S. House and U.S. Senate and the White House, and they didn’t — they weren’t able to eliminate the [Affordable Care Act]. So, I think the reality is out there that this isn’t going away any time soon," Treat said, describing the political landscape after the 2016 election.

Treat said Republicans have also gotten wise to the health problems Oklahomans are dealing with.

"No one denies that we have a shortage of health care providers, an access issue in certain parts of the state, both rural and urban. And so, we’re trying to find solutions to it," Treat said.

Republicans will need to pull some procedural strings to get potential legislation heard this session. Democrats’ proposal to expand Medicaid was shelved, and a ballot initiative has been filed.