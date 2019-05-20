Has the long-standing, bi-partisan, and rather rarified U.S. foreign policy establishment effectively failed our country? Yes, according to our guest today: Stephen M. Walt is a Professor of International Affairs at the Harvard Kennedy School of Government. He previously taught at Princeton and the University of Chicago, and he's now a contributing editor at Foreign Policy magazine. Walt's latest book is "The Hell of Good Intentions: America's Foreign Policy Elite and the Decline of U.S. Primacy." This book, per The New York Times Book Review, "offers a valuable contribution to the mounting debate about America's purpose.... Walt persuasively contends that Washington's bungled interventions in Afghanistan, Iraq, and Libya helped propel Trump, who has consistently derided foreign policy experts, to the presidency." Walt recently gave an address at the Tulsa Committee on Foreign Relations likewise titled "The Hell of Good Intentions."