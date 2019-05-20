Related Program: 
StudioTulsa on 89.5-1

"The Hell of Good Intentions: America's Foreign Policy Elite and the Decline of U.S. Primacy"

By 46 minutes ago
  • Aired on Friday, May 17th.
    Aired on Friday, May 17th.

Has the long-standing, bi-partisan, and rather rarified U.S. foreign policy establishment effectively failed our country? Yes, according to our guest today: Stephen M. Walt is a Professor of International Affairs at the Harvard Kennedy School of Government. He previously taught at Princeton and the University of Chicago, and he's now a contributing editor at Foreign Policy magazine. Walt's latest book is "The Hell of Good Intentions: America's Foreign Policy Elite and the Decline of U.S. Primacy." This book, per The New York Times Book Review, "offers a valuable contribution to the mounting debate about America's purpose.... Walt persuasively contends that Washington's bungled interventions in Afghanistan, Iraq, and Libya helped propel Trump, who has consistently derided foreign policy experts, to the presidency." Walt recently gave an address at the Tulsa Committee on Foreign Relations likewise titled "The Hell of Good Intentions."

Tags: 
Tulsa Committee on Foreign Relations
Foreign Affairs
Global Affairs
Military History
Diplomacy
Political Science
American Politics
Federal Government
American History
Democratic Governments
President Donald Trump
Presidential Politics
Presidential Powers
US Military
Harvard University
War and Warfare
Iraq
War in Afghanistan
Afghanistan
The Middle East
Libya
U.S. State Department
Nonfiction
Academic Life and Culture

Related Content

A Conversation with Husain Haqqani, Former Pakistani Ambassador to the U.S.

By Apr 30, 2018

On this edition of ST, we speak with Ambassador Husain Haqqani, who served as Pakistan's ambassador to the United States from 2008 to 2011. Now working as a Hudson Institute Senior Fellow, where he is also the Director for South and Central Asia, Haqqani is widely credited with managing a difficult American-Pakistani partnership during a critical phase in the global war on terrorism. He has, moreover, served as an advisor to four different Pakistani Prime Ministers; he is also co-editor of the journal Current Trends in Islamist Ideology.

A Chat with Omar Samad, the Former Afghan Ambassador to France and Canada

By Sep 13, 2017

President Trump recently announced a new approach -- a new strategy, basically -- for the U.S. Military in Afghanistan. How will this play out? Our guest on this installment of ST is Omar Samad, the former Afghan Ambassador to France (2009-11) and Canada (2004-09). Now working as a consultant in Virginia, Ambassador Samad has also been a Senior Afghan Expert at the United States Institute of Peace (2012-2013) as well as a Senior Central Asia Fellow at the New America Foundation (2013-14).

"The Mirror Test: America at War in Iraq and Afghanistan"

By Jun 30, 2016

On this installment of StudioTulsa, we speak by phone with John Kael Weston, who represented the United States for more than a decade as a State Department official. Weston has a new book out -- part memoir, part critique, part military history, and part geo-political reportage -- which he discusses with us today. It's called  "The Mirror Test: America at War in Iraq and Afghanistan." As was noted by The Washington Post: "As a former Foreign Service officer, Weston is perfectly positioned to provide a different perspective on these wars' sometimes-particular complexities....

"Behind the Scenes of American Diplomacy"

By Feb 26, 2013

What does it take to be a successful diplomat? How does one best "train" or prepare for this type of work? And how, if at all, does the art of diplomacy differ from how it was, say, twenty or thirty years ago? A recent change of leadership at the U.S. State Department --- in the wake of last year's deadly attack on the American Consulate in Benghazi, Libya, which resulted in the death of Ambassador Chris Stevens as well as three other Americans --- has reminded us, once again, of the serious challenges now facing the U.S. Foreign Service.

"Diplo-Mapping: The Maps Diplomats Draw and Their Consequences"

By Person: Rich Fisher Nov 15, 2013

When lines are drawn on a map --- when the borders of a given state are finally, somehow, agreed upon --- how are the people and culture connected with these lines affected, both immediately and over time? How, and why, are societies or customs changed --- or not changed --- when such lines are established?

'Hallwalkers': The Ghosts Of The State Department

By editor Feb 26, 2012

The halls of the State Department are haunted, not by actual ghosts, but by people who might as well be ghosts: whistleblowers, people who angered someone powerful and people who for one reason or another, can't be fired.

"People like me, that the State Department no longer wants, but for some reason can't or won't fire, are assigned to what we call 'hallwalking,'" says author Peter Van Buren.

'I'm The Only One That Matters,' Trump Says Of State Dept. Job Vacancies

By Nov 3, 2017

President Trump says: "I'm the only one that matters" in setting U.S. foreign policy, thus downplaying the importance of high-level jobs such as the assistant secretary of state, which is currently vacant.

"Let me tell you, the one that matters is me," Trump said in an interview that aired on Fox News on Thursday night. "I'm the only one that matters, because when it comes to it, that's what the policy is going to be. You've seen that, you've seen it strongly."

Ambassador Molly Williamson, Formerly of the U.S. State Department, on "The Geopolitics of Oil"

By Rich Fisher Apr 12, 2013

Our guest on this edition of ST is Molly Williamson, a highly experienced former Foreign Service Officer who served six U.S. Presidents over the course of a long, far-flung career, eventually achieving the rank of Career Minister. Throughout the 1990's and early 2000's, she held important positions within the U.S. Departments of Energy, Commerce, State, and Defense.