"Hell in the Heartland: Murder, Meth, and the Case of Two Missing Girls"

Three days before Christmas in 2011, 55-year-old Peggy Gaytan was murdered during her shift at a Shell gas station at 36th Street and Harvard Avenue.

Monday, Tulsa Police arrested a man they believe is responsible.

TPD Chief Wendell Franklin said 27-year-old Patrick Hamstard is being charged with Gaytan’s murder, and a second suspect in the case has died in the eight-plus years since.

"So, this closes the book on this particular homicide for us. It closes a painful chapter for the Gaytan family and brings closure for them," Franklin said.