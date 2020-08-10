Related Program: 
StudioTulsa on 89.5-1

"Hell in the Heartland: Murder, Meth, and the Case of Two Missing Girls"

By 1 hour ago
  • Aired on Friday, July 31st.
    Aired on Friday, July 31st.

Our guest is the true-crime writer Jax Miller, who joins us to discuss her new book. "Hell in the Heartland" documents a stranger-than-fiction cold case from rural Oklahoma that has stumped authorities for some two decades. The book is called "Hell in the Heartland: Murder, Meth, and the Case of Two Missing Girls." As was noted by Library Journal: "True crime fans who are fascinated by the dark side of rural life and police incompetence, and open to a somewhat ambiguous ending, will find much to savor."

Tags: 
Rural Life
Oklahoma History
"True Crime" Storytelling
Cold cases
Law Enforcement Issues
Drug Abuse
meth
Murder
Writers on Writing

Related Content

Tulsa County Sheriff Announces Closure Of Six Cold Cases

By May 15, 2020
Facebook / @TulsaCountySheriffsOffice

Tulsa County Sheriff Vic Regalado announced Thursday the closure of six cold case homicides dating back decades. 

Five of the cases solved by the Tulsa County Sheriff's Office Cold Case Task Force, an all-volunteer team of investigators, involved suspects who had since died. 

The sixth case resulted in the Thursday arrest of Tommy Edward Harris in Osage County. Police say Harris has previously confessed to killing Kim McVey in 1992, leaving her body behind a shed in Owasso.

Tulsa Police Arrest Man in 2011 Murder of Peggy Gaytan

By May 11, 2020
Courtesy

Three days before Christmas in 2011, 55-year-old Peggy Gaytan was murdered during her shift at a Shell gas station at 36th Street and Harvard Avenue.

Monday, Tulsa Police arrested a man they believe is responsible.

TPD Chief Wendell Franklin said 27-year-old Patrick Hamstard is being charged with Gaytan’s murder, and a second suspect in the case has died in the eight-plus years since.

"So, this closes the book on this particular homicide for us. It closes a painful chapter for the Gaytan family and brings closure for them," Franklin said.

"A Coal Country Fight against the Drug Companies That Delivered the Opioid Epidemic"

By May 20, 2020

Our guest is Eric Eyre, a Pulitzer Prize-winning reporter from the smallest newspaper ever to win that prize for investigative reporting. His new book, based on the work that won him that prize, details his investigation into the corporate greed that pumped millions of pain pills into small Appalachian towns at the outset of America's opioid crisis. "Death in Mud Lick" tells the riveting and shameful story of a pharmacy in Kermit, West Virginia, which distributed 12 million opioid pills in three years to a town of 382 people.

Medical Matters: "Dreamland: The True Tale of America's Opiate Epidemic"

By Sep 23, 2015

Medical Matters continues with Show # 2 of our current four-episode limited series.

How did the rapid rise of OxyContin addiction in the 1990s lead quite directly to today's widespread crisis of heroin usage in Middle America? This week, we explore that question in a fascinating discussion with journalist Sam Quniones about his new book, "Dreamland: The True Tale of America's Opiate Epidemic."

Can True Crime Stories Interfere With Old Cases?

By editor Jan 10, 2016

Copyright 2020 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

RACHEL MARTIN, HOST:

How A Woman's 'True Crime' Addiction Helped Her Work Through A Traumatic Past

By editor Apr 3, 2016

Copyright 2018 NPR. To see more, visit http://www.npr.org/.

RACHEL MARTIN, HOST: