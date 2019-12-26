Here's What to Recycle From That Collection of Gift Unwrapping Debris

Christmas is over, and now it’s time to clean up.

But what can go in the recycling cart and what can't?

"If the gift wrapping has the same look and texture as the newspaper and the advertising slicks that are in the newspaper, that’s the type of wrapping paper to place in your recycle cart," said American Waste Control Vice President of Recycling Robert Pickens. "If it is high-gloss or shiny, glittery or has foil, don’t place that in the recycle cart."

The same rules go for gift bags, and just about all cardboard gift boxes can be recycled. Ribbons, bows and other finishing touches can't.

The plastic shopping bags you brought all your gifts home in do not belong in your recycling cart, either.

"Bags are problematic for us because they wrap up in the screens, and they close the openings used to help separate the recyclables out," Pickens said.

Nothing on your tree can be recycled, and neither can the tree itself.

"If you have an artificial tree that needs to be disposed of, just place that in the trash. Live trees, the City of Tulsa can take those at the curb," Pickens said.

The City of Tulsa will take live trees cut into 4-foot sections and put out at the curb through January. Residents can also haul their trees to the city mulch site at 2100 North 145th East Avenue.

Tree lights, exterior Christmas lights and other decorations with a cord can be taken to an electronics recycler.