The Hidden Sixties Valentine's Special for 2020!

Ooooh, l'amour...! Love is IN the air and ON the air as John Wooley and Scott Gregory fondly endeavor to present the 2020 HIDDEN SIXTIES VALENTINE'S SPECIAL. Tune in tonight (2/14) on Public Radio 89.5 KWGS-FM, from 8 to 9 pm! John and Scott will share all manner of love tunes...from jazz, pop, rock, and folk, to funk, soul, spoken word, and what-not. Meaning, dear listeners, lotsa songs you likely haven't heard since the '60s, if you've heard 'em at all. Listen in for Casie Basie, The Three Sounds, The Sunrays, Gary Lewis & The Playboys, Esther Phillips, The Midnight String Quartet, and much more. Tonight at 8!

