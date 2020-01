Fire danger is high until a front moves into the area Thursday. Safety officials urge caution. With dry vegetation and high winds predicted, Tulsa Area Emergency Manager Joe Kralichek says it’s prudent to be careful. He says don’t throw cigarettes out the window, monitor any outdoor fires, and put off large scale outdoor burning until the high winds ease. Wednesday and Thursday have the most potential for wildfire danger.

Rain and then snow are possible late in the week and this weekend.