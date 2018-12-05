Holiday Specials 2018

Join Public Radio Tulsa this holiday season for the music and stories of the season. We have yearly favorites, along with a few news ones and some festive local programs! Bookmark the 2018 Holiday Guide below so you won't miss a special!

Hanukkah Ligths 2018

Wednesday, December 5 | 8:00-9:00 p.m.

KWGS Public Radio 89.5 | LISTEN LIVE

A perennial NPR favorite with all new Hanukkah stories by R.L. Maizes, Lia Pripstein, Elisa Albert, and Ellen Orleans. Hosted and read by Susan Stamberg and Murray Horwitz.

All is Bright: Contemplative Music for Christmas

Thursday, December 12 | Noon-1:00 p.m.

KWTU Classical 88.7 | LISTEN LIVE

Lynne Warfel hosts an hour of gorgeous, contemplative choral music that tells the traditional Christmas story with songs about angels, the star and the manger scene. Featured artists include Cantus, Chanticleer, Cambridge Singers, Bryn Terfel, Emma Kirkby, Jessye Norman, and a variety of choirs.

Christmas with the Tabernacle Choir

Thursday, Dec 20 | 9:00-10:00 p.m.

KWTU Classical 88.7 | LISTEN LIVE

The world-renowned Mormon Tabernacle Choir continues its tradition of great artistry this holiday season, with touching arrangements of familiar carols, and lesser-known melodies that are fast becoming the new classics. Audiences will enjoy a warm, nostalgic holiday celebration featuring a choir of 360 voices, a 150-piece orchestra at Temple Square, the 32-member Bells on Temple Square, along with other artists and special guests. A 600-person cast will share a stunningly beautiful mix of carols in various unique arrangements.

Tinsel Tales 1: NPR Christmas Favorites

Friday, December 21 | 11:00 a.m.-Noon

KWGS Public Radio 89.5 | LISTEN LIVE

This program features stories from the NPR archives that touch on the meaning of Christmas. David Sedaris, Bailey White, and John Henry Faulk -- these and other NPR voices, past and present, tell stories of the season.

Gloria in Excelsis: Christmas with the New Jersey MasterChorale 2018

Friday, December 21 | 4:00-5:00 p.m.

KWTU Classical 88.7 | LISTEN LIVE

The New Jersey MasterChorale, accompanied by musicians of the Philadelphia Orchestra and Friends, with the Philadelphia Boys Choir and Chorale and mezzo soprano Deidra Palmour presents music of the season, including John Rutter’s festive Gloria, the Te Deum by William Gorton and other much-loved carols including ‘I wonder as I wander’ and the ‘Coventry Carol’.

Marketplace Special: Divided Decade

Friday, Dec 21 | 7:00-8:00 p.m.

KWGS Public Radio 89.5 | LISTEN LIVE

2018 marks the 10-year anniversary of the financial crisis, and Marketplace has spent the year exploring how it changed America. “Divided Decade” draws a line from 2008 to the tumultuous political, cultural and economic climate America is experiencing today.

Hosted by Kai Ryssdal, the “Divided Decade” special features a round-up and analysis of some of Marketplace’s best coverage on the crisis’ impact on housing, jobs, inequality and finance. It includes the historic interview with the three men tasked with saving the economy from total devastation –

Timothy Geithner, Ben Bernanke and Hank Paulson – and an exclusive interview with the two men whose names will forever be synonymous with the reforms meant to shore it up – former congressmen Barney Frank and Chris Dodd.

Hidden Sixties Holiday Special

Friday, Dec 21 | 8:00-9:00 p.m.

KWGS Public Radio 89.5 | LISTEN LIVE

Get ready for yuletide melodies, seasonal ear candy, and oddball masterpieces galore as KWGS co-hosts John Wooley (from Swing on This) and Scott Gregory (from All This Jazz) present The Hidden Sixties Holiday Special! It'll be one merry ditty after another, from all over the sonic map: pop, rock, jazz, soul, NS easy listening. Join us for holiday music from the 1960s that you haven't heard since that decade -- if you've ever heard it at all.

Fri Dec 21 9-11pm Paul Winter’s Winter Solstice Celebration KWGS

Celebrate the return of the sun with an encore performance recorded in 2014 at the world’s largest Gothic cathedral, New York’s St John the Divine. Musicians include gospel singer Theresa Thomason, multi-instrumentalist and singer Arto Tunçboyacıyan and double reed wizard Paul McCandless. Hear the American Performance Premiere of the Grammy-winning suite MIHO with The Paul Winter Consort and the thundering Cathedral Pipe Organ.

Sat Dec 22 8-10pm St Olaf Christmas Festival KWTU

This service in song and word has become one of the nation's most cherished holiday celebrations. The festival includes hymns, carols, choral works, as well as orchestral selections celebrating the Nativity and featuring more than 500 student musicians in five choirs, and the St. Olaf Orchestra. Valerie Kahler shares the sights and sounds of this choral favorite.

Sat Dec 22 10-11pm Jazz Piano Christmas KWGS

Join the Kennedy Center and NPR Music for this annual holiday tradition highlighting jazz pianists and their favorite seasonal music. This year, Jason Moran will be joined by artists including Grammy® Lifetime Achievement Award recipient Booker T. Jones and James Francies, Felix Contreras hosts.

Sun Dec 23 Noon-1pm A Chanticleer Christmas KWTU

Celebrate the season with song! Brian Newhouse hosts this one-hour program of a cappella holiday favorites, new and old, presented live in concert by Chanticleer, the superb 12-man choral ensemble known as "an orchestra of voices."

Sun Dec 23 4-6pm Messiah with the Pittsburgh Symphony Orch KWTU

Handel's much adored oratorio, Messiah, is performed by the Pittsburgh Symphony Orchestra, led by Music Director Manfred Honeck. Featuring a cast of guest vocalists and the Mendelssohn Choir of Pittsburgh, this work is a religious story of hope, inspiration and timeless expression.

Sun Dec 23 10-11pm Hidden Sixties Holiday Special KWGS

An encore broadcast of the holiday music from the 1960s that you haven’t heard since, or ever, with John Wooley (Swing on This) and Scott Gregory (All This Jazz).

Mon Dec 24 9-11am A Festival of Nine Lessons & Carols KWTU

An annual and beloved Christmas tradition, “A Festival of Nine Lessons and Carols” is an extraordinary and memorable live service of word and music from the Chapel of King’s College, Cambridge, England. Audiences will share in a live, world-wide Christmas Eve broadcast of a service of Biblical readings, carols, and related seasonal music (anthems a cappella and with organ accompaniment, and congregational hymns), presented by one of the world’s foremost choirs of men and boys and performed in an acoustically and architecturally renowned venue.

This year’s broadcast will be the last service for Stephen Cleobury, King’s College Chapel Music Director, who has conducted the chapel choir since 1982. Cleobury will retire from his King’s College post at the end of the 2019 school term.

Mon Dec 24 11am-Noon Jonathan Winter’s A Christmas Carol KWGS

Our version of a “Charlie Brown Christmas”, a public radio tradition hosted by NPR's Susan Stamberg. Master comedian Jonathan Winters presents a distinctive reading of Dickens' holiday classic, with a special performing edition prepared by Dickens for his own presentations. Also featuring Mimi Kennedy.

Mon Dec 24 Noon-1pm Winter Holidays Around the World with Bill KWTU

McGlaughlin

Winter holidays are celebrated around the world, and their music is wonderful to hear, regardless of which tradition you observe. Bill’s spirited selection starts in the 12th century with “Nova Stella”, medieval Italian Christmas music from Saint Francis of Assisi’s staging of the nativity; jazz pianist Dave Brubeck’s classical composition “La Fiesta de la Posada”, evoking a Mexican Christmas celebration; and Vaughan Williams’ “Fantasia on Christmas Carols.” We will enjoy this time of year in Paris with music from Debussy, and then travel to Polynesia for a traditional hymn, “Anau Oia Ea.” And then ending with an excerpt from Gian Carlo Menotti’s “Amahl and the Night Visitors” from the original television production.

Mon Dec 24 4-5pm Christmas with the Tabernacle Choir KWTU

An encore broadcast of the annual holiday performance by the Tabernacle Choir from Temple Square in Salt Lake City.

Mon Dec 24 7-8pm Tinsel Tales 2: More NPR Christmas Favorites KWGS

NPR fills millions of homes each holiday with humor, warmth, and a host of festive voices Joy, hope, and childhood memories overflow as NPR voices, past and present, tell stories of the season. Highlights include Daniel Pinkwater’s “Wolf Christmas”, historian Douglas Brinkley’s “Christmas Truce” and Claudio Sanchez’s “The Night Before Christmas, Latin Style”.

Mon Dec 24 10pm-Mid. A Festival of Nine Lessons and Carols KWTU

An encore broadcast of the service in word and music from the Chapel of King’s College, Cambridge England.

Tue Dec 25 11am-Noon Tinsel Tales 3: Even More NPR Christmas KWGS

Favorites

Audie Cornish, Ken Harbaugh, Nina Totenberg and other voices from NPR's past and present tell stories of the season in this hour-long special. Some tales are funny; some are touching; some are insightful or irreverent or nostalgic or surprising. You might recognize them from our broadcast archives — or you might fall in love with them for the first time.

Tue Dec 25 7-8pm Tinsel Tales 4: So Much More NPR Christmas KWGS

Favorites

This edition of Tinsel Tales include stories of the season told through music with interviews from the NPR Archives. Kenny Rogers, Katie Melua, Amy Grant, Sting, and Jon Batiste talk about the power of music at Christmas.

Mon Dec 31 11am-Noon Capitol Steps: Politics Takes A Holiday KWGS

Has it been a rough year? Did you buy stock in Sears? Or invest in Ivanka’s clothing line? Then you may feel the need to laugh at 2018, and the Capitol Steps could not agree more. Now is your chance to finally enjoy the headlines you were too scared to read. No useful information, but the Steps will tell you what rhymes with Beto O’Rourke and Omarosa.

Tue Jan 1 10am-Noon New Year’s from Vienna 2019 KWTU

The Vienna Philharmonic presents its ever-popular annual New Year's Day concert from the Golden Hall of the Musikverein in Vienna. Dresden Staatskapelle conductor Christian Thielemann will conduct this prestigious international concert event for the first time. You'll hear your favorite waltzes, polkas and more -- a festive way to start off the New Year.