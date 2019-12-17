Horn Sides With Democrats on Impeachment Articles

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — U.S. Rep. Kendra Horn, the lone Democrat in Oklahoma’s congressional delegation, announced Tuesday she is prepared to support articles of impeachment against President Donald Trump.

“It is with a heavy heart, but with a clarity of conviction that I have made my decision,” Horn said in a statement. “The oath I took to protect and defend the Constitution requires a vote for impeachment.

“Inviting foreign interference in our elections strikes at the heart of our democracy, threatens our national security and is an abuse of power.”

Horn spokesman Chris MacKenzie said Horn intends to support both articles.

Horn, whose victory in 2018 was one of the midterm’s biggest upsets, has faced criticism from both Democrats and Republicans for remaining undecided about whether to support Trump’s impeachment.

Horn defeated a GOP incumbent by just 1.4 percentage points in a district Trump won by nearly 14 points, and several GOP hopefuls are lining up to challenge her in 2020. Those opponents wasted no time criticizing Horn and linking her to party’s left wing.

“Horn has voted lockstep with Nancy Pelosi and the far-left House Democrats in Washington since her first vote,” said state Sen. Stephanie Bice, an Oklahoma City Republican. “The charade is over.”